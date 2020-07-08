Memphis man on TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list captured in Indiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a Mid-South fugitive in Fort Wayne, Indiana Wednesday.
Authorities say 37-year-old Eric Anton Balkin was captured working at a construction site.
Balkin is wanted by the Memphis Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for four counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, 13 counts of aggravated robbery, nine counts of aggravated assault and one count of intentionally evading arrest.
He is also wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for assault and the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation on a prior robbery charge.
Balkin was added to TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list in January 2018.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.