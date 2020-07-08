Mid-South colleges and universities react to ICE order for international students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Universities and colleges across the Mid-South are reacting to the ICE order for international students.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.
New visas will not be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.
We reached out to multiple colleges and universities concerning this order.
The guidance says international students won’t be exempt even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term. The guidance was released the same day Harvard announced it would be keeping its classes online tpre-COVIDhis fall.
Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Trump administration’s decision.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.