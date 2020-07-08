Mid-South colleges and universities react to ICE order for international students

We are aware of the latest announcement by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arm of the Government. The new rule is actually comparable to those that existed in January 2020 (pre COVID). As shared previously, the University of Memphis will provide a range of educational offerings this fall to include classes in person, hybrid and online. Accordingly, these rules will not pose a problem for our international students. We will work with each student individually to ensure that they are in compliance.

