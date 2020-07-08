Mid-South colleges and universities react to ICE order for international students

International college students will have to return to their home county if taking online classes in the fall. (Source: KFDA)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Universities and colleges across the Mid-South are reacting to the ICE order for international students.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.

New visas will not be issued to students at those schools, and others at universities offering a mix of online and in-person classes will be barred from taking all of their classes online.

We reached out to multiple colleges and universities concerning this order.

We are aware of the latest announcement by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement arm of the Government. The new rule is actually comparable to those that existed in January 2020 (pre COVID). As shared previously, the University of Memphis will provide a range of educational offerings this fall to include classes in person, hybrid and online. Accordingly, these rules will not pose a problem for our international students. We will work with each student individually to ensure that they are in compliance.
University of Memphis
International students at UTHSC are enrolled in lectures with some currently being offered remotely and some face-to-face instruction in research. This means these students fall under a “hybrid” category and therefore are not required to leave the U.S. or transfer to another university. Their education is not solely online.
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
I’m appalled by the newly released federal guidelines that unfairly target international students studying in the US during the pandemic. I am working with national higher education organizations and with lawmakers to urge a return to the policy guidelines established for Spring 2020. The 88 F-1 visa holders that are members of the Rhodes student body deserve access to their education. Rhodes stands with them.
President Marjorie Hass, Rhodes College

The guidance says international students won’t be exempt even if an outbreak forces their schools online during the fall term. The guidance was released the same day Harvard announced it would be keeping its classes online tpre-COVIDhis fall.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Trump administration’s decision.

