MPD: Suspects on the run after deadly double shooting in Hollywood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects after a shooting left one person dead and another seriously hurt Wednesday in the Hollywood area.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Chelsea Avenue and Lambert Street.
Police found two victims -- one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Investigators say two male suspects were last seen in a green Honda Civic going northbound on Boxwood Street.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.