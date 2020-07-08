MPD: Suspects on the run after deadly double shooting in Hollywood

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 8, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 8:28 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects after a shooting left one person dead and another seriously hurt Wednesday in the Hollywood area.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Chelsea Avenue and Lambert Street.

Police found two victims -- one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Investigators say two male suspects were last seen in a green Honda Civic going northbound on Boxwood Street.

This is an ongoing investigation.

