Rain chances are diminishing as the summer heat ramps up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower along with a light and variable wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a few isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, a light south wind, and highs in the lower 90s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light southwest wind and lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be hot and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early in the day along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry each day with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 110 for much of next week.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.