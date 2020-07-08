Shelby Co. Health Dept. offering free masks at multiple locations

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is making it easier for people to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department is offering free masks at multiple locations across the county.
The Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis have mandated masking in public. Everyone over the age of 12 is now required to wear a mask in public in Shelby County.
Director Alisa Haushalter with the Shelby County Health Department said no specific enforcement measures are in the initial order but they can be added moving forward.
