Shelby County mayor to co-chair national COVID-19 recovery group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will help lead a new national group focused on rebuilding America’s economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harris is one of five state and local officials selected across the country to co-chair the Renewing America Task Force.
The initiative was launched this week by the NewDEAL Forum. It will identify and promote the most effective state and local policy solutions around issues critical to the economic recovery.
The Task Force will specifically address opportunities to remedy long-standing inequities that have discriminated against people of color on every topic.
The Task Force plans to convene monthly for in-depth conversations on specific subjects. Members will define short and long-term concerns, and hear from elected officials and others who are proposing solutions.
Following each meeting, the group will release findings designed to guide state and local policymakers in addressing the impact of COVID-19 and making systemic change.
The first meeting will take place this week, when the group will discuss the pending housing crisis as millions of renters face eviction during record high unemployment levels.
