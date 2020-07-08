Showers possible this afternoon, humidity rising

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly cloudy with a few showers in north Mississippi this morning. We will see some sunshine later, but clouds will continue to linger. There will also be a chance for scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, mostly after 1 pm. A few storms could have frequent lightning and downpours that result in flash flooding. High temperatures today will reach the lower 90s and then temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 91. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 75. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow will be mostly dry with just a hit or miss shower in the afternoon. However, there will be a slightly higher chance for rain Friday afternoon. It will stay hot and humid all week with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat indices above 100.
WEEKEND: Rain chances will drop down Saturday and only afternoon pop-up showers will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits. The heat index could exceed 105 on Saturday, so we may have our first heat advisory of the year. Sunday will feature more afternoon rain, so temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and hot next week with high temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and a heat index close to 105.
