St. Louis Cardinals cancel workout over testing delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Major League Baseball season is set to finally open later this month, but there are some hiccups along the way in getting teams ready to play.
The St. Louis Cardinals canceled workouts Monday due to players delayed test results.
The Cards are one of several teams who canceled practices as they await results from weekend testing. All St. Louis players passed an intake test before Friday’s first workout.
Since then, the Cards have identified three players who’ve tested positive. There’s also a fourth player who has not permitted officials to identify him.
The Cardinals are set to open the shortened MLB season with a three-game Home Series against the Pirates at Busch Stadium July 24 -26.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.