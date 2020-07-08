TSSAA could make decision on high school sports Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are expected to learn more details about the fate of high school football in Tennessee.
Wednesday, the TSSAA will meet to talk about its options. Currently, Governor Bill Lee’s State of Emergency bans contact sports until at least August 29.
If the order is lifted, the group is considering delaying the start of football season. They also have to decide how long the season will be and how playoff games would work.
