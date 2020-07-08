Gov. Bill lee discusses COVID-19 efforts as state sets new single-day case record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined state health and education officials Wednesday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 fight.
Wednesday saw the state’s largest single-day increase of cases so far with the Tennessee Department of Health reporting 2,472 new cases -- 650 more than the previous record set July 3.
Lee said the state also processed a record number of tests, topping more than 29,000 over a 24-hour period.
The governor said a surge in testing is affecting the state’s ability to quickly process tests and notify recipients but they are working to address the delay.
Lee said Tennesseans have answered the call to get tested for COVID-19 with nearly one million tested so far. Now the state is asking Tennesseans to wear masks.
“A mask isn’t just a way to protect you and your family, it’s a way to protect Tennessee’s economy,” said Lee. “And we need buy in.”
Last week, the governor signed an executive order giving county mayors the authority to issue their own mask mandates.
Several states have issued travel restrictions for residents of Tennessee because of the uptick in cases.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.