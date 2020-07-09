Best Life: Losing weight safely as you age

In addition to performing weight-bearing exercises at least three days per week, Beavers also recommends a high-protein diet with calcium and vitamin D to minimize muscle and bone loss. Wake Forest University received a 2.9-million-dollar grant from the National Institute on Aging to expand the INVEST study. Researchers are enrolling people ages 60 to 85 years of age now. The weighted vest is available on Amazon for about $200 which Beavers points out is more cost-effective than a gym membership.