Google opens first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven
(Source: kfda)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 9, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 12:11 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Google plans to bring new job opportunities to Southaven, Mississippi.

According to a news release, the first U.S. Google Operations Center will open right here in the Mid-South.

The center will provide customer and operations support to Google’s customers and users around the world.  

“This Google Operations Center represents a critical investment for the company and we look forward to being an active member of the local community for years to come... The new site will give us the opportunity to hire amazing local talent and we are confident that the Southaven community will be a great home for our Operations Center.”
Troy Dickerson, VP Google Operations Center

The 60,000 square foot building will be located at 5665 Airways Boulevard. Google anticipates the site will be operational by summer 2021.

A temporary office will be established in Memphis while the Southaven sight is under construction.

“Google is a titan in the global economy and we are honored to have their first-class operation in our city... It’s a great testament to our city and people that such a fine organization has chosen us as their newest home. I look forward to seeing the career  opportunities this will provide for our people and the joint success that the City of Southaven, DeSoto  County, State of Mississippi, and Google will enjoy together for many years in the future.”
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite
“I am truly honored and excited that Google has chosen to open its new operations in Mississippi... This is a true testament to our skilled workforce and the increasing economic strength of our great state. Mississippi and the Southaven community welcome  Google with open arms, and we look forward to growing this partnership and creating opportunities for success for years to come.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves

Click here for more information on open positions at the Google Operations Center.

