Google opens first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven

“Google is a titan in the global economy and we are honored to have their first-class operation in our city... It’s a great testament to our city and people that such a fine organization has chosen us as their newest home. I look forward to seeing the career opportunities this will provide for our people and the joint success that the City of Southaven, DeSoto County, State of Mississippi, and Google will enjoy together for many years in the future.”

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite