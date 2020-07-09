Google opens first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Google plans to bring new job opportunities to Southaven, Mississippi.
According to a news release, the first U.S. Google Operations Center will open right here in the Mid-South.
The center will provide customer and operations support to Google’s customers and users around the world.
The 60,000 square foot building will be located at 5665 Airways Boulevard. Google anticipates the site will be operational by summer 2021.
A temporary office will be established in Memphis while the Southaven sight is under construction.
Click here for more information on open positions at the Google Operations Center.
