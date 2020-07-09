Heat index around 100, scattered storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another hot summer day with morning temperatures in the mid-70s and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. Due to the high humidity, the heat index will climb up to 100 in the afternoon. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop after 11 a.m. Rain will be most likely in northeast Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. This evening will be dry after 8 p.m. and overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 92. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 76. Winds southwest 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be dry in the morning, but scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon. It will stay hot and humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat indices above 100.
WEEKEND: Rain chances will drop down Saturday and only afternoon pop-up showers will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 105. Sunday will feature more afternoon rain, so temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and hot next week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index above 105.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.