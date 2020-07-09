Heat index around 100, scattered storms possible

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another hot summer day with morning temperatures in the mid-70s and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. Due to the high humidity, the heat index will climb up to 100 in the afternoon. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will develop after 11 a.m. Rain will be most likely in northeast Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. This evening will be dry after 8 p.m. and overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s.