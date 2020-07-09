Hot and mainly dry pattern taking shape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with a light northwest wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of a few afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Heat index values next week will range from 105 to 110 during the afternoon hours.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
