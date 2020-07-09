Hot and mainly dry pattern taking shape

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Heat index values next week will range from 105 to 110 during the afternoon hours.