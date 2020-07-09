Isolated downpours possible through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. A passing shower or storm could pop up anywhere at any time. As with the last few days, some areas won’t see a single drop while others get a good soaking. With high humidity and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, the heat index will be close to 100. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds light.
FRIDAY: We may have a slightly higher chance of a cluster of storms moving in from the northwest sometime during the day with highs in the low 90s.
WEEKEND: Rain chances are small for Saturday but I still can’t rule out a quick moving cluster of storms at some point. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits. A front will move through on Sunday with increasing chances for passing showers or storms.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will increase even more next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and possible heat advisories. Heat index values could reach or exceed 110. Most of the week should be dry.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.