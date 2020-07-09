Isolated downpours possible through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. A passing shower or storm could pop up anywhere at any time. As with the last few days, some areas won’t see a single drop while others get a good soaking. With high humidity and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, the heat index will be close to 100. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.