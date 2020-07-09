LIVE: State leaders discuss fate of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at state capitol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee State Capitol Commission plans to discuss the future of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust Thursday morning.
Governor Bill Lee is recommending that the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust is better suited for the state museum instead of the state capitol.
“Forrest represents pain and suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans and that pain is very real for many of our Tennesseans,” said Lee.
He said putting the bust in the museum will allow the story of Forrest to be put in a better historical context.
“I am very proud of the governor for taking a step of courage,” said State Rep. London Lamar of Memphis.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.