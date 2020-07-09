Local coach responds to TSSAA no decision on high school football schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A decision about high school football for the upcoming school year is delayed by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
Currently, Governor Bill Lee’s State of Emergency bans contact sports until at least August 29. If the order is lifted, the group will consider delaying the start of football season, how long the season will be and how playoff games would work.
CBHS head coach Thomas McDaniel said the indecision makes it difficult to plan anything right now.
“Yeah, we’re scrambling,” said McDaniel. “It’s frustrating. I’m not saying it’s not fair, ‘cause I don’t know if there’s a great answer. But, it’s definitely what you want when you are someone like myself who’s wanting to plan. And I know a lot of other coaches that I’ve spoken to who really are frustrated, not at any one particular person, it’s just that we don’t have a plan, and we don’t really know where we’re moving forward.”
There are three plans being considered, some limiting the number of games, or just how many teams would make the post season. There’s also a contingency that could start the season on time., but that decision needs to be made soon.
The TSSAA’s next meeting is scheduled for July 22.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.