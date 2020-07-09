Mid-South business headlines: Google confirms Southaven site, drops jobs number

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Google plans to bring new job opportunities to the Mid-South with the first U.S. Google Operations Center set to open in Southaven, Mississippi.
“They have two of these already -- one in India and one in the Philippines. This is the first one in America and the fact that they chose Southaven and the Mid-South is pretty significant,” said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal. “Often when we see these big call centers they’re operated by a call center company that has a contract with a larger company. This is an actual Google site.”
The facility is expected to open in summer 2021.
Employees will “provide customer service to Google users by assisting with tasks ranging from product troubleshooting, operational support, and more,” according to a news release.
Google is already hiring for the center and will use a temporary office in Memphis until the new facility is built.
“They are expecting to hire 100 people initially,” said Akers.
Akers says jobs have been posted to the Google website. For the temporary location in Memphis, the listing says employees should be prepared to work in August.
At this time, it is unclear where the temporary office will be located.
