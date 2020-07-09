MPD: Driver shot, killed in Hickory Hill Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect after a driver was shot and killed in Hickory Hill.
Officers were called to Apple Blossom and Maple Leaf Cove near Winchester around 2:20 Thursday morning.
When MPD arrived on the scene, they found a one-car crash. Investigators determined the driver had been shot before the car crashed.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD has not identified the driver at this time.
No suspect information is available. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
