No fans allowed to attend WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

No fans allowed to attend WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 9, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 9:16 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans will not be able to attend the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this year.

According to Darrell Smith, the Executive Director of the invitational, fans will not be able to attend this year after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The PGA TOUR announced they were going to move the tournament to July 30 through August 2 at the TPC at Southwind.

The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings in the top 50 golfers in the world, plus other tournament winners and money leaders.

Memphis has hosted a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.