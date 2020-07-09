No fans allowed to attend WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans will not be able to attend the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this year.
According to Darrell Smith, the Executive Director of the invitational, fans will not be able to attend this year after a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The PGA TOUR announced they were going to move the tournament to July 30 through August 2 at the TPC at Southwind.
The 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational brings in the top 50 golfers in the world, plus other tournament winners and money leaders.
Memphis has hosted a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2020 will mark Memphis’ second year hosting a World Golf Championships event.
