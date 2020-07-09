Parents get first look at DeSoto County Schools’ Return-To-Learn plan

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County teachers and parents are getting their first look at the school district’s just approved back-to-school plan, and how it deals with COVID-19.
Eight-year-old Mark Gramling and his sister, Kaitlyn, are DeSoto County students – both excited and nervous about going back to class this fall.
Their mom, Betty Gramling, is a teacher in DeSoto County.
Like many educators, she has questions.
“If one child gets sick does that mean all 30 kids in the class are going to be quarantined? Are they going to reduce class-size? Do we have enough classrooms to reduce class-sizes? Do we have enough teachers to reduce class-sizes,” asked Betty Gramling, DeSoto County teacher and parent.
“Flexibility is going to be the word of the day,” said Cory Uselton, DeSoto County Schools superintendent.
The DCS board approved the Return to Learn plan during an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Superintendent Cory Uselton warned that in a COVID-19 world everything is subject to change.
“I also want to thank our parents, our parents for their patience through this process, and thank our parents ahead of time for their patience,” said Uselton.
Parents can choose in-school or distance learning for their child.
The absentee policy is being eliminated to encourage parents to keep sick kids at home.
Each school will have a nurse. A passing grade will be 60 instead of 65.
Meals will be available for students learning virtually. Social distancing will be promoted where possible.
Surfaces will be sanitized daily. There will be no field trips and assemblies will be held outside.
The school day is now a tough assignment for everyone.
“You know, the kids will be there. So, we’re gonna have to figure something out,” said Gramling.
Parents have until July 22 to decide if they want to send their child to school or keep them home for online instruction.
