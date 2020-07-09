Shelby County Schools hosting virtual graduation ceremony on July 18

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has announced the final phase of its three-part celebration for 2020 graduates.
The district-wide Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation will be streamed on the SCS website, scsk12.org, the SCS Facebook and Twitter pages on Saturday, July 18.
It will also be broadcast on C19TV for local Comcast subscribers.
Stan Bell will be hosting the ceremony, with remarks from Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray, SCS board members, and celebrity guests.
Families will be directed to each school’s individual virtual graduation ceremony during the live broadcast.
SCS decided this is the safest way to celebrate the 2020 graduates considering the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, although SCS hoped conditions would have improved enough to allow in-person ceremonies in July.
For more information, click here.
