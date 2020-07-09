Tennessee Supreme Court issues order requiring face coverings in courthouses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order requiring the public to wear a face covering at all times while in a courthouse.
The face covering requirement is effective Monday, July 13, and continues until further order of the Court.
Exceptions to the order include children under 12 years old and those with a valid medical reason.
Face coverings are available for free or low cost at tnmasksupply.com.
Courthouses are also coordinating with local Tennessee Emergency Management Agency offices to have masks available.
