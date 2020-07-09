Two charged in connection with Lauderdale County murder

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Ripley, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
While conducting a welfare check Wednesday, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies found 59-year-old Jo Ann Fincher dead inside a home on Parker Bower Road.
Investigators identified 51-year-old Ronnie Cates and 52-year-old Wendy Blake as the individuals responsible for Fincher’s death.
Cates is charged with first degree murder, theft over $1,000, tampering with evidence, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Blake is charged with criminal responsibility of felony murder, criminal responsibility of theft, and accessory after the fact.
Both were booked into the Lauderdale County Jail. Cates’ bond is $750,000 and Blake’s bond is $400,000.
