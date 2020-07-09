2020-21 Ark. school year start date moved back

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson reports 806 new COVID-19 cases.
The state is at 26,052 cumulative cases.
394 people are hospitalized up 36 from Wednesday.
The start of the 2020-21 school year is moved back to Aug. 24 but no later than Aug. 26.
Gov. Hutchinson said the change in date was to give school districts an opportunity to get more prepared on the issue.
Education Secretary Johnny Key said state education officials will work with local districts on the issue, including health and safety in dealing with COVID-19.
Dr. Smith announces the more COVID-19 numbers.
