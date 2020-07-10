Best Life: Easy ways to save every month

Consider cutting the cord altogether. On average, a monthly cable bill adds up to $70. That’s $840 a year. Streaming services like Hulu and Netflix cost $15 a month. And how much do you spend on subscription services? A survey of 2,500 people found most people guessed almost $80 a month. In truth, they were actually spending $237 a month—which translates into $1,900 a year more. Free services like Truebill and SubscriptMe help you see what you’re paying for each month and help you to cancel what you can’t afford.