Breakdown: Why the southpole isn’t as cold lately

The South Pole is located on the continent of Antarctica. The land of the South Pole is approximately a hundred meters above sea level, but the ice around 9,000 feet thick! The South Pole is much colder than the North Pole. The warmest temperature ever recorded at the South Pole was 9.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The coldest temperature recorded at the South Pole, -117.0 degrees Fahrenheit, and that beyond frigid temperature is still warmer than the coldest temperature ever recorded, which is -128.6 degrees Fahrenheit. According to research, that temperature was recorded at the Russian Vostok Research Station, which is approximately 808 miles away.