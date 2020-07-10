A few storms possible this weekend then get ready for some serious heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a calm wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with a light southwest wind and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms late night and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a few showers or storms early in the day along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 during the afternoon hours.
