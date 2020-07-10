Missing Memphis woman found, according to Germantown police

UPDATE: Germantown police were able to locate Jaqueline Magee Friday morning. Her current condition is unknown at this time.
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been reported missing and Germantown officials are asking for the public’s help to find her.
Germantown Police Department released information Friday morning reporting 59-year-old Jacqueline Magee was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday near Poplar Avenue and Germantown Road.
Magee is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing navy pajamas.
GPD asks that you contact them at 901-754-7222 or by email at Tips@Germantown-TN.gov with any information regarding Magee’s location.
