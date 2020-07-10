Heat and humidity skyrocket next week

WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be dry, but a line of thunderstorms will move in after 11 am. Some gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with these storms until 3 pm. After that, the rest of the day and night will be dry with clearing clouds. However, you could also see a few afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday. Thankfully, neither of these days is a wash-out. It will be hot this weekend with high temperatures in the mid 90s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.