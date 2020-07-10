Heat and humidity skyrocket next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and clear this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. It will be a scorcher this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 90s and a heat index up to 105. Most of the area will stay dry today, but a pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this afternoon. It will also be humid tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 95. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 77. Winds northwest 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday morning will be dry, but a line of thunderstorms will move in after 11 am. Some gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with these storms until 3 pm. After that, the rest of the day and night will be dry with clearing clouds. However, you could also see a few afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday. Thankfully, neither of these days is a wash-out. It will be hot this weekend with high temperatures in the mid 90s Saturday and lower 90s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: There will be a heat wave in the Mid-South next week with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a heat index over 105. It also looks mostly dry all week, so we won't have any rain to help drop temperatures.
Brittney Bryant
