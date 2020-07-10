Hot and humid weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. With high humidity and highs in the low to mid 90s, the heat index will be 100-105. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. A Lows in the mid 70s. Winds light.
WEEKEND: There is a slightly higher chance of a cluster of storms in eastern Arkansas sometime during the day with just isolated chances for the rest of us. High temperatures will be in the low 90s but the humidity will make it feel more like 100. A front will move through on Sunday with small chances for a passing shower or storm. Highs will be around 90. Lows at night will be in the mid to upper 70s.
NEXT WEEK: The heat will increase even more next week with highs in the upper 90s to around 100. Heat index values could reach or exceed 110. Most of the week looks dry.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
