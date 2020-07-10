Ja Morant embodies Memphis mentality with “Not a silver spoon guy” comment about NBA Bubble

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA Players packed up their lives to enter the “bubble” in Orlando. Some brought video games, studio equipment and other hobbies to keep them busy when they have to be in their rooms.
Around the league, players have complained about the living situations. Some have said the rooms aren’t nice enough or the food isn’t up to par. Grizzlies Ja Morant, not among those complaining.
Going into the restart, many thought the AAU type format would give the Grizzlies an advantage because they played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports not too long ago. The living situations could help the young team too.
“My room is fine. Food is fine. Not a silver spoon guy,” Ja Morant said.
“I know how to I guess live in the conditions. I brought my PS4. That’s all I really do. I brought Martin down here to watch. I have an iPad down here for film. I just watch TV. This is normally what I do at the house. Sit around, watch basketball, stay to myself. If I play the game I play it with friends or whatever. I’m doing fine. Brought my own food and stuff down here. I’m a ramen noodle guy, I’m used to all of this.”
Easy enough for the leading NBA Rookie of the Year candidate. He was business during the first practice, only focused on winning and making a playoff push. Justise Winslow likened the living conditions to college, which wasn’t too long ago for many of these players.
