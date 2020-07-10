Memphis Police Director reacts to toddler shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking into a shooting that has left a toddler in critical condition.
The shooting comes just two days after city and law enforcement leaders made a public plea to stop the violence involving children.
Thursday just before 9 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Green Bush Place where a 3-year-old boy was injured.
The little boy was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Wednesday, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said so far this year 18 children have been victims of homicide.
After learning about Thursday’s incident Director Rallings said he is frustrated.
“Another child shot within the same week that we asked the community to get involved is very troubling and I hope it is troubling to all of our citizens,” said Rallings.
Rallings went on to say he knows it’s going to take more than one news conference to see change, however he says change must come from the community.
