Memphis tourism picking back up after taking major hit in spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tourism in Memphis is slowly starting to increase after taking a big hit during the spring, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just thought we were going to have the year of years, and then [COVID-19] hit,” said Kevin Kane, president of Memphis Tourism
In January, Memphis was off to a great start and the city was coming off a record breaking year in tourism.
Things came to a halt in March and April because of the pandemic, but Memphis Tourism President Kevin Kane said they began to see a positive change in May -- when attractions began opening again.
“We did start seeing improvement immediately. It’s gotten stronger and stronger. People are going to the zoo and Graceland,” said Kane.
The number of tourists is still considered low compared to recent years, and hotel occupancy is at 40-percent.
But Kane says the industry is hopeful, even with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s a resilient industry. Fifty-thousand jobs in Memphis and Shelby County depend on tourists and hospitality. So, we know how important we are to get visitors back in our destination,” said Kane.
Kane says in order to do that, it's crucial that the hospitality industry continues following guidelines aimed at keeping guests safe.
“Make sure that we are clean, and healthy, and following the best directions, social distancing, face masking -- whatever we’re asked to do. I’m encouraging our entire industry to do the right thing. It will help us get back to where we want to be sooner than later.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.