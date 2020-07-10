Memphis Zoo partners with day camp TV series featuring Broadway performer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is partnering with The WNET Group’s Camp TV to start a day camp series for children.
The shows will begin on Monday at 11:00 a.m on WKNO and will be streamed at camptv.org.
According to the news release, the one-hour series will bring the camp experience to children nationwide.
Camp TV will be hosted by a head counselor played by Zachary Noah Piser, who guides campers as they learn through play. Piser a Broadway performer seen in “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Wicked.”
