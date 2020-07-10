Mid-South business headlines: Health Care Heroes - Dr. Alisa Haushalter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials have been providing updates on the efforts happening to combat COVID-19.
And a face we’ve seen weekly for months now is Dr. Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Dr. Haushalter has been recognized as recipient for the Memphis Business Journal’s Health Care Heroes awards.
“I’m not sure that before the coronavirus broke out that I could have named who the director of the health department was, and that’s on me,” said Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal. “But that’s probably true of a lot of people. Until we started seeing these daily and weekly press conferences, I really came to see who Dr. Haushalter was.”
Haushalter has served as the director of the Shelby County Health Department since 2016.
“Though she’s only been heading of the Shelby County Health Department for four years, she is no stranger to Memphis,” said Akers.
Haushalter is also an adjunct faculty member at Baptist College of Health Sciences, the University of Memphis, and UTHSC College of Nursing.
“Public health is all about focusing on the health outcomes and the wellness of the whole population, rather than just an individual. And she’s certainly familiar with what that looks like here locally normally, in a non-pandemic time,” said Akers. “And now, as she helps advise the mayors and also leads the way in terms of what the health department is doing -- how this community should conduct itself and try to get through this situation we’re in, as healthy as possible and as well as we possibly can.”
