Municipal school districts releasing re-entry plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For many school districts in Shelby County, the first day of school is exactly one month away. A majority of them have not released re-entry plans.
Of the seven municipal school districts in Shelby County, two districts have released their reentry plans- Shelby County Schools and Millington Municipal School District.
It’s likely the five others will release their plans next week.
“We’re going to make sure it’s safe and a healthy environment for our kids,” Millington Municipal School District’s Director of Schools Bo Griffin said.
This week Millington Municipal School District held a town hall with the community to lay out its re-entry plan. It joined Shelby County Schools as the only municipal school district to unveil the months of planning for what will be a very different looking school year.
On Monday SCS released its re-entry plan, letting parents choose to send their children back to in-person classes or keep them learning online. Millington parents will also be able to choose, but their choices are virtual learning or a hybrid schedule.
“We have been communicating with the Shelby County Health Department, with the Tennessee Health Dept and with this fluid situation there are changes coming down the pipe not just day by day but hour by hour,” Griffin said.
The Millington hybrid plan would send most students back to class for two days a week. Schedules will stagger according to last names and grades. For families who choose virtual learning, all students will be give a laptop or tablet, and internet support will be provided if needed.
Griffin says masks will be recommended in school. Even though masks are mandatory across Shelby County now, the Shelby County Health Department said school districts are able to come up with their own policies.
Griffin plans to start school on August 10 which is three weeks before SCS’ first day.
According to their calendars, schools in Lakeland and Arlington will also start August 10. Germantown Municipal School District will start four days earlier on August 6.
“If we do have a stoppage, I know with the numbers continuing to go up, like when we hit the pause button like we did in the spring, we’ll be ready for that and to take care of our students,” Griffin said.
Representatives from school districts in Lakeland and Arlington said the full reentry plans will be released on Wednesday. Germantown Municipal School District will unveil its plan to the Board of Education on Tuesday, with a full community release on Wednesday.
A representative at Bartlett City Schools told WMC Action News 5 to also expect its reentry plan next week. Representatives at Collierville Schools have not returned WMC Action News 5′s request for a comment on its reentry timeline, but did tweet Thursday to expect the plan next week.
