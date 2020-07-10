Nets add Memphians Chiozza, Martin to roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brooklyn Nets, who has seen their roster devastated by the coronavirus, recently arrived in Orlando.
With seven regulars out, Brooklyn signing free agents Jamaal Crawford and Michael Beasley.
Also adding Memphians Chris Chiozza and Jeremiah Martin to the squad. Both played on the Nets G-League Team.
Chiozza starred at White Station before going on to the Florida Gators.
Martin won back to back state championships at Mitchell before becoming an All American Athletic Conference performer with the Memphis Tigers.
