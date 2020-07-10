Police searching for missing woman last seen in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing woman last seen in Whitehaven about five days ago.
Police said Tonja L. Conley was last seen at her aunt’s house in the 200 block Spoonbill Dr. on July 2.
Officers said Tonja has not contacted anyone within the last five days.
She’s 5′4″, weighs 121-lbs, and has a dark complexion. Tonja was last seen wearing green pants, a white tank top, with long black braids.
She could be driving a black 2018 Nissan Sentra or Versa.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tonja L. Conley, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
