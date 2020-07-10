SCHD reports 362 new coronavirus cases, positivity rate still on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 362 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the county’s total case number to 13,135.
There have been 214 deaths countywide with more than 150,009 people tested for the virus. SCHD says there are over 6,000 people in quarantine at this time.
But with cases on the rise and businesses reopening and some even shutting down again, health officials are concerned with the county’s positivity and hospitalization rate in connection to COVID-19. So much so, talks of opening Memphis’ alternative care facility have begun to surface.
Dean Flener with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency gave WMC Action News 5 the statement below regarding the alternative care facility. It reads in part:
The county’s positivity rate is consistently rising. Here’s a breakdown over the last three weeks:
- June 14 - June 20: 10.4%
- June 21 - June 27: 12.4%
- June 28 - July 4: 14.2%
The health department is also continuing to monitor clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks at 16 assisted living facilities with 16 other clusters considered resolved. A cluster is considered resolved when a facility has gone 28 consecutive days without a new case.
So far, there have been 69 deaths across all 32 facilities.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 25,246 total cases and 305 deaths
- Crittenden -- 799 cases; 13 deaths; 664 recoveries
- Cross -- 90 cases; 1 death; 83 recoveries
- Lee -- 815 cases; 3 deaths; 636 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 265 cases; 3 deaths; 145 recoveries
- Phillips -- 160 cases; 5 deaths; 108 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 64 cases; 3 deaths; 52 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 894 cases; 3 deaths; 866 recoveries
Mississippi -- 33,591 total cases and 1,204 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 85 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 42 cases
- Coahoma -- 215 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 1,818 cases; 18 deaths
- Lafayette -- 437 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 269 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 399 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 89 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 323 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 144 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 119 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 57,591 total cases and 710 deaths
- Crockett -- 48 cases; 3 deaths; 23 recoveries
- Dyer -- 274 cases; 3 deaths; 122 recoveries
- Fayette -- 346 cases; 3 deaths; 210 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 374 cases; 4 deaths; 267 recoveries
- Haywood -- 108 cases; 2 deaths; 36 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 172 cases; 3 deaths; 81 recoveries
- McNairy -- 91 cases; 1 death; 38 recoveries
- Tipton -- 674 cases; 6 deaths; 505 recoveries
