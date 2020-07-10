SCHD reports 362 new coronavirus cases, positivity rate still on the rise

The state is first committed to assisting hospitals with the implementation of their surge planning to be able to extend their capacity to care for as many patients as possible in the hospital setting. If needed, opening the Memphis alternate care site will be made by the state in close collaboration with health care leaders and officials in Shelby County. Local and state communication is happening daily to both monitor the situation and to plan for future needs. Right now, the ACS site remains on standby.

Dean Flener