SCSO confirms 107 employees, 176 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of Friday, 107 employees with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.
This is an increase of 11 employees who have tested positive since last week’s report.
SCSO says 66 employees have recovered from the virus.
In all, 176 detainees have tested positive and 171 have recovered. Five detainees are isolated.
Captian Anthony Buckner says health officials have offered 914 tests to detainees -- 446 detainees have refused and 468 were tested.
He says detainees at all three facilities have been issued masks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.