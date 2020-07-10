Tipton County School Board approves re-entry plan

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 9, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 11:05 PM

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County School Board voted unanimously on its back-to-school plan Thursday night.

Here’s a look at what students, parents and teachers can expect:

The school year is slated to begin Monday, August 17.

Parents have the choice of in-school learning or virtual learning.

Parents who opt to send their kids into the classroom will see a staggered schedule for the first three weeks with students reporting either Monday and Wednesday, or Tuesday, Thursday.

By September 8, classes will begin a full week schedule.

