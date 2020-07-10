Shelby County D.A. announces no charges will be filed in the officer-involved shooting death of Brandon Webber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says no criminal charges will be filed in the U.S. marshal-involved shooting death of 20-year-old Brandon Webber.
The shooting happened in June 2019 on Durham Avenue in Frayser. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had been called in to investigate.
According to TBI, U.S. marshals located a man with multiple warrants getting into a vehicle. When they tried to stop him, he rammed his vehicle into officers’ vehicles multiple times. He was later identified as Brandon Webber.
TBI said Webber got out with a weapon before officers shot and killed him. Members of the community gathered in the streets in protest of the shooting.
Weirich says the U.S. marshals were justified with using use of lethal force in this situation because Webber showed no regard for life a week earlier.
Investigators say Webber was developed as a suspect in a Hernando shooting where a man was trying to sell a red Infiniti on Facebook Marketplace.
After a test drive, investigators say Webber and the victim started negotiating the price outside the car.
Webber shot the victim and took the car.
Investigators say he later posted videos of himself online driving the stolen car and showing a tactical rifle with a pistol grip with two high-capacity magazines in the front seat. On another video, Webber showed a passing police car and looked into the camera saying, “F*** 12 (police). If they turn their dumb a** around it’s on. This s*** going to be fun.”
The videos were posted just hours before his death.
