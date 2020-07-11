Protesters gather in honor of Vanessa Guillen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday to march and demand justice for Vanessa Guillen.
Guillen was a U.S. Army soldier who was killed in April inside a Fort Hood armory.
Demonstrators marched to the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting office in East Memphis and left signs and posters there.
”Because it’s important for the community to engage in these social issues that are constantly happening amongst the nation and amongst the world really, but this one specifically hurts me the most because I have three sisters, two nieces and my mother, for which I grew up very close to and I would die if something like that were to happen to them,” said Roberto Alfaro, protester.
The group also left a list of demands at the recruiting station.
