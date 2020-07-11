Showers & storms possible tonight, heating up big time next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The upper level pattern will will help to push storms from the northwest into the Mid-South especially tonight and early Sunday. The storms will be weakening as they track south but some could contain gusty wind and heavy rain. After a few showers and storms early Sunday, the rest of the day should be dry but and humid.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms after midnight lows in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers or storms early in the day along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 during the afternoon hours.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and remaining hot & humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
