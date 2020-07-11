Tracking a few storms this weekend & a big warm up next week

This weekend is looking hot and humid across the Mid-South. To go along with the heat and humidity, we are tracking the chance for a few strong to severe storms.
Expect a warm and muggy day across the Mid-South. Highs will reach into the lower 90s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values will each near or exceed 100 degrees later today. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph today. Showers and storms are possible this afternoon with some packing a punch. Gusty winds and heavy rains are the primary threats with any storm we see later today. Tonight, we are tracking more rain and storms pushing across the region. Lows will fall into the upper 70s with mainly cloudy skies and winds relatively light.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Highs: Lower to middle 90s. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain: 60%. Lows: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Light to Calm.
SUNDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies for Sunday with highs again soaring into the lower 90s, the muggy factor will stay present. Few showers or storms will be possible during the day tomorrow. Lows will dip into the lower to middle 70s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: We are tracking high heat for the week ahead. Monday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper to middle 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 100 degrees and a humid factor in place, lows will be in the upper 70s. Heat index values each day this upcoming week will reach between 105 to 110, meaning caution will be urged with the high heat and humidity expected.
