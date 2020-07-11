Tracking a few storms this weekend & a big warm up next week

Expect a warm and muggy day across the Mid-South. Highs will reach into the lower 90s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values will each near or exceed 100 degrees later today. Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 mph today. Showers and storms are possible this afternoon with some packing a punch. Gusty winds and heavy rains are the primary threats with any storm we see later today. Tonight, we are tracking more rain and storms pushing across the region. Lows will fall into the upper 70s with mainly cloudy skies and winds relatively light.