An isolated shower possible through evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We had showers and storms for some areas and this afternoon it will be partly cloudy and humid with a stray to isolated shower possible through evening. Temperatures will soar this week and the humidity will stay high. Rain chances will be low for most of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy along with highs in the lower 90s. Wind: North at 5 to 10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind: NE at 5 to 10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Heat index values will range from 105 to 110 during the afternoon hours.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and remaining hot & humid with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.
