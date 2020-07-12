901 FC on track for restart of USL next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is just about ready to go with the restart of the United Soccer League.
The Boys in Blue working on their discipline on the pitch at AutoZone Park. Full contact training has been underway for the last two weeks.
Tim Mulqueen is in his second season at 901 FC as head coach. He gives these thoughts on how practice has gone so far:
“The training has been great since we’re back to full team training,” said Mulqueen. “I think every day has gotten better and better. We’re starting to put more tactical features into play. And, we’re working on the team’s fitness. We’re squeezing a lot in here in a short period of time, but the guys have responded well. We’re just trying to mainain a delicate balance between being fit and fresh, and the guys have responded with great energy and great enthusiasm so we’re on a good path.”
Memphis’ 901 FC Kicks off its USL restart on the road at Birmingham Legion FC Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m.
