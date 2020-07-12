901 FC on track for restart of USL next week

“The training has been great since we’re back to full team training,” said Mulqueen. “I think every day has gotten better and better. We’re starting to put more tactical features into play. And, we’re working on the team’s fitness. We’re squeezing a lot in here in a short period of time, but the guys have responded well. We’re just trying to mainain a delicate balance between being fit and fresh, and the guys have responded with great energy and great enthusiasm so we’re on a good path.”