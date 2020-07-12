Grizzlies coach says team looks good for NBA return in bubble

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins planning out the training camp strategically, knowing players bodies need time to adjust, while also working on the chemistry rebuilding on the court.
After the first day of work, his impression so far? No problem for his team.
“It’s unbelievable the energy these guys came out with on day one,” Jenkins said. “How excited they were, constantly people in the gym talking about how they want to continue to push it and take our standard to another level and knowing it’s going to depend on everyone in this travel party to get it done. We balanced a lot of court work with some great work with our performance team.”
No 5 on 5 play just yet.
They’re working towards it ahead of their first scrimmage, which will be against the Sixers Friday, July 24.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.