Heat and humidity ramp up this week

THE WEEK AHEAD: High heat and humidity will be the main story this week. Monday expect highs in the middle 90s with partly cloudy skies and lows int he middle to lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see highs in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday afternoon highs will be near 100 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the upper 70s. Heat index values for the week ahead will be anywhere from 105 to 110 so Head Advisories might be issued, stay alert to the heat. There could be a pop-up shower any day due to the heat and humidity, but a majority of the Mid-South will stay dry, hot and muggy.