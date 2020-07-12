Heat and humidity ramp up this week

High heat and muggy conditions are expected this upcoming week with low rain chances. Expect highs to top out in the 90s each day with heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees.
A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday, all thanks to a weak front passing across the region. A few of those storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain as the primary threats. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds today with afternoon highs soaring into the lower 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. Winds will be out of the west today around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, we can expect mainly clear skies with lows in the lower to middle 70s and light to northwest winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Highs: Lower 90s. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows: Middle to lower 70s. Winds: Light northwest around 5 mph.
THE WEEK AHEAD: High heat and humidity will be the main story this week. Monday expect highs in the middle 90s with partly cloudy skies and lows int he middle to lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see highs in the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday afternoon highs will be near 100 degrees with partly cloudy skies and lows will be in the upper 70s. Heat index values for the week ahead will be anywhere from 105 to 110 so Head Advisories might be issued, stay alert to the heat. There could be a pop-up shower any day due to the heat and humidity, but a majority of the Mid-South will stay dry, hot and muggy.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday we are keeping with the hot and humid trend. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values 100+. There could be an isolated shower on Saturday, just due to the heat and humidity in place.
